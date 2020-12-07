President Barack Obama Sets ‘Desus & Mero’ Showtime Interview

Former President Barack Obama will sit for an interview on Showtime’s Desus & Mero this Sunday, the latest stop on the A Promised Land author’s TV book tour.

The special episode will air at 11:05 p.m. Sunday, December 13. Starting the next day, the episode will be available for free on YouTube, Showtime.com and Sho.com, as well as across Showtime partner platforms.

Watch a preview clip of the segment above, in which Obama scores a verbal point or two regarding the hosts’ basketball skills.

Desus & Mero recently wrapped its second season and, as previously announced, will return for Season 3 in 2021.