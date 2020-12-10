Bad Robot Forms Video Game Development Studio, Sets Industry Veteran Michael Booth As GM

The video game division of JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot has formed an in-house game development studio, tapping industry veteran Michael Booth to serve as its general manager.

Booth, most recently social VR director for Facebook, is best known as the creator and lead designer of survival horror game Left 4 Dead. He will report to Anna Sweet, CEO Bad Robot Games.

Bad Robot Games will now have two teams: an in-house studio and a creative co-development team working with external partners. Bad Robot Games Studios will uniquely develop original IP for all platforms in collaboration with colleagues from Bad Robot’s Film and TV departments. The studio will create gaming destinations whose worlds and stories designed for multiple mediums.

Related Story Bad Robot Hires Physical Production Vets Chrysta Burton & Diane Coote

The official announcement described the goal as “making them as much fun to watch as they are to play.” The first game under the new division will be “a AAA title for PC/console that is designed to immerse both players and streaming audiences into a co-op, cinematic experience,” the announcement added.

“All our projects unite our games industry veterans, our film and TV colleagues, and our larger network of talent (writers, composers, sound designers, concept artists, and more), which uniquely allows us to blend artists, areas of expertise, and perspectives across industries to create truly innovative games. Because of this constant collaboration, we’re able to bring a novel, fully integrated approach to cross-medium worldbuilding,” Sweet said. “Mike is one of the most accomplished game developers in the world and he is constantly looking for ways to advance and innovate to help deliver the most compelling experiences to players.”

Booth will help build out and lead a world class, diverse creative development team to develop this first game and future titles. The founder of Turtle Rock Studios and former Valve, Blizzard and EA/Westwood executive has created and designed many video game franchises. He was project lead / lead designer for CounterStrike: Condition Zero and Nox and was part of the creative teams for numerous other iterations of Counter-Strike as well as Team Fortress 2, Command & Conquer: Generals and C&C Red Alert 2.

“My career has been driven by a desire to innovate new ways of bringing people together for epic adventures online, leaving them with exciting stories they can tell their friends afterwards,” said Booth. “The games I create center around people working together to survive and thrive in fantastic worlds, which seems an excellent fit for JJ Abrams’ approach to moviemaking. As a huge fan of JJ’s work, I’m incredibly excited by the unique opportunity to create something new at Bad Robot Games Studios in collaboration with the world class talent at Bad Robot.”