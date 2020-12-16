Bad Bunny Joins Brad Pitt In Sony Action Pic ‘Bullet Train

EXCLUSIVE: Latin Grammy winner and platinum-selling recording artist Bad Bunny has joined Brad Pitt in action pic Bullet Train. Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka and Andrew Koji are also on board.

Hobbs & Shaw helmer David Leitch will direct and also supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz.

The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by bestselling author Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are executive producers on the project.

Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train through 87North along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is exec producing and Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. Plot details are vague, and it is unknown who Sanada will be playing.

Bad Bunny’s most recent album, El Ultimo Tour del Mundo debuted at #1 on the “Billboard 200“ chart becoming the first all-Spanish album to reach this position. This year, he was proclaimed the #1 artist globally on Spotify and the #1 Latin artist of 2020 by Billboard for second consecutive year. Most recently, he released his single Dakiti with Jhay Cortez, which made history as the first Latin song to simultaneously reach #1 on the “Billboard Global 200” and “Billboard Global Excl. U.S.” as well as on Spotify’s “Top 200” and Apple Music’s “Top 100: Global.” He is set to make his acting debut in the Kevin Hart produced drama American Sole, starring Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Camila Mendes and Offset.

Bad Bunny is repped by UTA and Rimas Entertainment.