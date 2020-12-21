‘B Positive’: CBS Hands Chuck Lorre Comedy Five-Episode Back Order

B Positive is getting a full season at CBS after the network handed the Chuck Lorre comedy a back order.

The network has given the Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford-fronted show an additional five episodes, taking its full season to 13 episodes. B Positive was the first new CBS show to debut as part of the 2020/21 broadcast season and it is the second show of the unusual season to receive a back order, coming two weeks after ABC gave a six-episode back order to drama Big Sky.

The show, which airs as part of CBS’ Thursday comedy slate alongside Young Sheldon and Mom, has performed relatively well and has kept its audience across its five episodes. It returns for the new year on January 7.

Created by former Mom co-executive producer Marco Pennette inspired by personal experience, B Positive is about a therapist and newly divorced dad (Middleditch) who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past (Ashford) who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives. Izzy G, Sara Rue, Kether Donohue and Terrence Terrell co-star.

Former Two and a Half Men executive producer/co-showrunner Jim Patterson recently returned to the Chuck Lorre fold to join the show as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Pennette. The pair EP alongside Lorre and it is produced by Warner Bros Television in association with Chuck Lorre Productions.

The pick-up announcement was followed by videos on social media by stars Middleditch and Ashford.