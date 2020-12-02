Aubrey Plaza Joins Jason Statham In Guy Ritchie’s New Untitled Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Following her scene-stealing role in the romantic comedy Happiest Season, Aubrey Plaza is switching genres as she is set to co-star Jason Statham in the Guy Ritchie untitled thriller formally known as Five Eyes. Miramax is producing and financing with STX handling distribution.

The film was sold at the TIFF Virtual sales room and became one of, if not the biggest sale, during the market, as STX aggressively pursued it after working with Ritchie on The Gentlemen.

Ritchie will direct and produce from a screenplay written by The Gentlemen scribes Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies with revisions by Ritchie. Atkinson will also produce. Miramax will finance and produce with STXfilms, who most recently worked with Ritchie on The Gentlemen, is handling worldwide distribution and sales.

The story follows MI6 guns-and-steel agent (Statham) who is recruited by a global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker.

The film will be produced Bill Block for Miramax, which is also fully financing the film. Ivan Atkinson also serves as producer. CAA Media Finance arranged financing and brokered the US, UK, and Ireland distribution deal.

Plaza seemed to be one of the big winners over the Thanksgiving weekend with her role in Happiest Season earning critical acclaim and a massive amount of praise across social media.

She can be seen next in Lawrence Levine’s Black Bear on December 4th. The film premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and garnered Aubrey rave reviews for her performance.

Plaza recently recently wrapped production on Lina Roessler’s Best Sellers starring opposite Michael Caine. Aubrey most recently received critical acclaim for her role in Ingrid Goes West, which she produced and won the 2018 Independent Spirit Award for “Best First Feature.” Additionally, she recently starred in Noah Hawley’s television series, Legion on FX.

She is repped by CAA and MGMT.