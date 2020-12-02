‘Atypical’s Nik Dodani, Kal Penn, Maya & Meena Harris Return With ‘Brown And Down: The Sequel’ To Rally South Asian Voters For Georgia Runoffs

Atypical actor Nik Dodani and m Kamala Harris sister Maya Harris and niece Meena Harris have returned for Brown and Down: The Sequel to help motivate the South Asian community in Georgia to register and vote for the upcoming runoff elections.

The video, which also features actors Kal Penn, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Manish Dayal and Punam Patel, is the first in a series of Georgia voting videos from IMPACT, the Indian American Impact Fund. In addition to directing, Dodani co-wrote the video alongside Meena Harris which starts off with Dodani in a dream at the White House Diwali Party. His dream is interrupted by the reality of the importance of the South Asian American community for the Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

The Sequel highlights the importance of mobilizing the 100k+ eligible South Asian American voters in Georgia — who have emerged as a newly powerful and crucial voting bloc — ahead of the highly consequential senate runoff elections in the state. November 2020’s record Asian American voter participation help turne Georgia blue. The IMPACT campaign is focused on motivating the South Asian community to make history again.

NowThis’ 2020 election coverage across social platforms racked up 236 million views across platforms and garnered 35 million engagements. As part of its election coverage, NowThis has become a destination for celebrities mobilizing diverse voters to the polls.

The previous Brown and Down video was released before the November 3 election and featured Dodani, Meena & Maya Harris, Padma Lakshmi, Aasif Mandvi, Aparna Nancherla, D’Lo, Janina Gavankar, Ravi Patel, Sakina Jaffrey and Vinny Chhibber as they rallied the South Asian community to vote.

Dodani produced the video alongside Meena Harris, and Brad Jenkins and Elizabeth Baquet of Enfranchisement Productions. It was edited by Michael P. Johnson.

Watch the video above.