Ashanti Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Singer’s Verzuz Battle Against Keyshia Cole Postponed Until January

Verzuz has postponed its much-anticipated battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole after the former tests positive for the coronavirus.

“First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience,” the official Verzuz announcement read. “Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take Covid-19 seriously.”

The two singers were set to take the Verzuz stage for an in-person battle showcasing their musical prowess until Ashanti announced her diagnosis hours before her scheduled appearance. She announced her results on Instagram three hours before her set performance, expressing disbelief.

“I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the verzuz from my house…we’re trying to figure it all out!!!,” the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram.

Though fans will have to wait until Jan. 9, 2021 to see the two hitmakers take the stage together, Verzuz lovers can rewatch previous battles on Instagram. In the latest Verzuz installment, Gucci Mane and Jeezy took the stage to show off their rap skills. Back in September Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle belted their hearts out with hits including “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

Verzuz has become a favorite among music lovers as live concerts and in-person performances have come to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic. Verzuz installments have garnered millions of views on Instagram.