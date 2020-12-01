‘The Offer’: Armie Hammer To Play ‘The Godfather’ Producer Al Ruddy In Paramount+ Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ has set Armie Hammer to star as The Godfather producer Al Ruddy in the limited event series The Offer. A signature show for ViacomCBS’ upcoming global subscription video on demand service, The Offer is based on the Oscar-winning producer Ruddy’s never before revealed experiences of making the iconic 1972 film that Francis Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from the latter’s bestselling mob novel, with Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire among the iconic cast.

(L-R) Francis Ford Coppola, James Caan, Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and John Cazale on set Everett

The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora and The Player). Ruddy will also serve as executive producer alongside Nikki Toscano (Hunters) and Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys). It is produced by Paramount TV Studios.

Hammer, whose work includes Call Me By Your Name and The Social Network, will next be seen starring in the Kenneth Branagh-directed Death on the Nile opposite Gal Gadot and an ensemble cast. He will soon begin shooting the Jason Moore-directed Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez, and next year he returns to the stage in the Tracy Letts play The Minutes, directed by Anna D. Shapiro.

2020 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders

Paramount+ is taking over for the ViacomCBS streaming service CBS All Access early next year, launching in the U.S. as well as international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021.

WME reps Hammer.