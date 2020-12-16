Armenia Submits Historical Drama ‘Songs Of Solomon’ For International Oscar Race

Armenia has selected Arman Nshanian’s historial drama Songs of Solomon as its official submission for the 93rd Academy Awards’ International Feature Film category.

Written by Audrey Gevorkian, Nshanian’s first feature highlights the life and impact of composer Archbishop Solomon, also now known as Komitas. The film will also follow a childhood friendship torn apart by the Maidian massacres infiltrated by the Ottoman Empire. Songs of Solomon centers a brave Turkish woman as she risks her own life and family to save her best friend targeted for her religious beliefs. Songs of Solomon spans from 1881 to 1915 and takes inspiration from Sirvart Kavoukjian’s The Past Unsung.

Songs of Solomon features Samvel Tadevossian, Arevik Gevorgyan, Tatev Hovakimyan, Sos Janibekyan, Arman Nshanian, Artashes Aleksanyan and Jean-Pier Nshanian. Slava Seyranyan, Iren Ayvazyan and Mery Hovsepyan also appear in the film.

The feature, which premiered on Nov. 26 in Armenia, is produced by Nick Vallelonga of Vallelonga Productions and Asko Akopyan of Oscar Gold Productions. Nshanian produces under his People of Ar Production Company in association with AnEva Productions in Armenia. Karo Kavoukjian serves as executive producer.

Nshanian’s film, set to make its U.S. debut in 2021, centers the Armenian Genocide of the early 20th century as conflicts between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azermaijan continue to play out in modern day.