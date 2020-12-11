Click to Skip Ad
The Game Awards Winners List: 'The Last Of Us Part II' Takes Home Major Wins At Star-Studded Ceremony

'Ark: The Animated Series': Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh & Elliot Page Among Voice Cast Members In New Video Game-Inspired Show

Ark The Animated Series
The Game Awards/Twitter

Vin Diesel is one Hollywood name in a star-studded cast for a new animated series inspired by the 2017 action survival video game Ark: Survival Evolved. The cast, which also includes Elliot Page, David Tennant, Michelle Yeoh and Jefrey Wright, was announced Thursday evening during The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Studio Wildcard’s video game Ark: Survival Evolved follows players as they seek to survive on a stranded island inhabited by dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals, natural hazards and other dangerous humans. The trailer for the new series shows a survivor riding on a dinosaur as she feuds against another human in the prehistoric jungles of the stranded island.

As the teaser comes to an end, the cast reveals itself with additional talent including Madeline Madden, Gerard Butler, Zahn McClarnon, Devery Jacobs, Ragga Ragnars, Karl Urban, Malcom McDowell, Debora Mailman and Russel Crowe. Ark The Animated Series is set to premiere in 2022.

Diesel will also appear in the associated Ark II game.

See the trailer and cast announcement below.

