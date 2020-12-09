Ariana Grande Announces Netflix World Tour Film ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’, Sets Premiere Date

Ariana Grande will bring her dulcet tones and hit numbers to Netflix with her new tour film Excuse Me, I Love You. Named after the first lyrics of her number “R.E.M.,” the pop star’s newly announced project will bring her 2019 Sweetner world tour to audiences stuck at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetner tour is coming home to u,” Grande tweeted on Wednesday.

Excuse Me, I Love You is the latest in Netflix music tour slate. Additional tour-related titles on the streamer include Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky and Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana.

In addition to her upcoming Netflix film, Grande brought her signature high notes to Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple+. She joined the iconic “All I Want For Christmas” and “We Belong Together” singer and Jennifer Hudson for a special holiday number on the Apple TV+ title, which also features Billy Eichner, Tiffany Haddish and more.

See Grande’s announcement below.