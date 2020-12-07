Apple Nearing Deal For Carol Burnett Memoir ‘Carrie And Me’ With Plans For Feature Adaptation; Tina Fey Producing, ‘Wander Darkly’s Tara Miele Directing

Apple TV+ is in final negotiations for Carrie & Me, a new film adapted from Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story, Carol Burnett’s bestselling memoir about her daughter Carrie Hamilton. Tara Miele will write and direct the project, which will be produced by Apple Studios along with iconic entertainer Burnett, Emmy winner Tina Fey, Eric Gurian, Steven Rogers and Josh McLaughlin. Jeff Richmond will executive produce.

In the memoir, described as “a touching tribute to her eldest daughter,” Burnett tells the story of Hamilton, who won the hearts of everyone she met with her kindness, quirky humor and unconventional approach to life. After overcoming her painful and public teenage struggle with drug addiction in a time when personal troubles were kept private, Hamilton lived her adult life of sobriety to the fullest, achieving happiness and success as an actress, writer, musician and director before losing a hard-fought battle with cancer in 2002 at age 38.

Apple TV+’s expanding film slate also includes The Sky Is Everywhere and the 2020 Sundance U.S. Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary Boys State. Upcoming films include Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, the new Werner Herzog production; Snow Blind, with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star; Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Emancipation, from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Will Smith; and Sharper, a new film from Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, starring and produced by Julianne Moore.

Fey has been busy on the producing front as of late, with her show Mr. Mayor, starring Ted Danson, set to premiere at the top of 2021. She also is exec producing the Peacock series Girls5Eva and Netflix animated series Mulligan.

Miele is coming off the drama Wander Darkly, which stars Diego Luna and has earned Miele praise for work behind the camera. She also recently worked on The Nomads, which she wrote, and has directed episodes of Batwoman and Arrow.

Fey and Fiele are both repped by WME. Fey is also repped by 3 Arts Entertainment.