‘Apex’ & ‘American Siege’ Filmmaker Edward Drake Inks With Buchwald

Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE:  Apex and American Siege writer-director Edward Drake has signed with Buchwald.

Drake directed and co-wrote, alongside Corey Large, the recently wrapped Bruce Willis and Neal McDonough feature Apex which follows a group of elite hunters who pay to hunt a man on a deserted island, only to find themselves becoming the prey.

Drake is reteaming with Willis on the action thriller American Siege. Also co-written with Large, the pic follows Willis as an NYPD detective-turned-Sheriff of a small town in Oregon who must take down a gang of thieves after they take a wealthy doctor hostage.

Drake wrote and directed Broil for Well Go USA starring Jonathan Lipnicki and Timothy Murphy. He also wrote and executive produced Breach starring Willis, Kassandra Clementi and Rachel Nichols, which was acquired by Saban Films for distribution.

This year he wrote and directed Cosmic Sin, another Willis feature, which was also picked up by Saban Films. The film also stars Frank Grillo and Luke Wilson.

Drake continues to be repped by Stuart Rosenthal at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, and Christopher.

