‘A.P. Bio’ Renewed For Season 4 At Peacock

Peacock has renewed its comedy A.P. Bio for Season 4, the NBCUniversal streaming service confirmed Thursday. The eight-episode season is due in 2021. A video helped announce the news today (see it below).

Peacock picked up the comedy for a third season after it was canceled by NBC after two seasons. Season 3 debuted in September.

“Everyone involved is so excited to do more episodes,” creator/writer/executive producer Mike O’Brien said. “We’re so thankful to Peacock and everyone who watched! Season 3 was the most fun we’ve had. I want to dig even deeper into the main characters and also keep messing with the sitcom format.”

A.P. Bio stars It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Glenn Howerton as disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin who, after losing out on his dream job, is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit.

The renewal is the second for Howerton this month, after FX announced four more seasons of Sunny.

The series also stars Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell.

Lorne Michaels is an executive producer along with his Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer, and Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

