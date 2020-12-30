Click to Skip Ad
Anthony Hopkins Celebrates 45 Years Of Sobriety In Heartfelt Twitter Video – Watch

Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins is receiving praise on social media for his inspirational message celebrating 45 years of sobriety. In a video posted Tuesday on Twitter, Hopkins shares his past struggle with alcoholism and how he drastically changed his life after realizing he was “headed for disaster.”

Hopkins begins by acknowledging the “tough year” we’ve experienced, “full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people.”

“Forty-five years ago today, I had a wake-up call,” Hopkins said. “I was headed for disaster, I was drinking myself to death. I’m not preachy, but I got a message, a little thought that said, ‘Do you want to live or die?’ And I said, ‘I want to live.’ And suddenly the relief came and my life has been amazing,” he said.

Hopkins reveals his journey has not been without difficulty: “I have my off days and sometimes little bits of doubt and all that,” but he encouraged his fans to keep a positive outlook. “All in all, I say hang in there. Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. Young people, don’t give up. Just keep in there. Keep fighting. Be bold. Mighty forces will come to your aid. That’s sustained me through my life.”

He concluded his message by wishing everyone a Happy New Year. “This is going to be the best year,” he said.

Hopkins won the lead actor Oscar for his performance in Silence of the Lambs and was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2020 for his role as Pope Benedict XVI in Netflix feature The Two Popes. He recently starred in Westworld and in Florian Zeller’s praised feature The Father.

