‘Ant-Man 3’ Gets New Title; ‘Big Little Lies’ Actress Kathryn Newton Joins Cast

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige announced that the title of Peyton Reed’s third Ant-Man is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but also that Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton was joining as Cassie Lang. She’s the daughter of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and she has the same powers as her father: the ability to shrink and grow in size. She did get her powers long after her first exposure to Pym Particles. She has the superhero alias Stature.

Newton plays Reese Witherspoon’s rebellious teenage daughter Abigail in HBO’s Big Little Lies. Her feature credits include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Lady Bird, and Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Feige also made it official that Jonathan Majors (which Justin Kroll already broke for Deadline) was joining the cast as Kang the Conquerer. The first two Ant-Mans grossed a combined $1.1 billion.