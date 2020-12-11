‘13 Reasons Why’ Star Anne Winters Options YA Novel ‘The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes’

Anne Winters, who starred in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, is stepping up behind the scenes after optioning Elissa R. Sloan’s debut novel The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes.

Winters, who will star in the upcoming third season of Hulu’s The Orville, will produce an adaptation of the YA novel, which was published in September 2020 by Harper Collins.

The book follows Cassidy Holmes aka Sassy Gloss, the fourth member of the most idolized pop group in America who ends her own life. Told in multiple perspectives, including Cassidy’s, the page-turning story is a behind-the-scenes look into the rise and fall of a pop icon, and a penetrating examination of the dark side of celebrity and the industry that profits from it.

Winters said, “I am so excited to be branching out with this passion project. This year has enabled me to create opportunities for myself behind the camera, so as soon as I read Elissa’s debut novel, I just knew it would make a great on-screen adaptation.”

The actor is best known for her role as Chloe Rice in Netflix drama series 13 Reasons Why. She is currently shooting Hulu’s The Orville, and recently starred on the Eva Longoria-produced Grand Hotel for ABC. On the film front, she appeared in STX Entertainment’s horror thriller Countdown and in the Malcolm D Lee directed comedy Night School, opposite Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish

Winters is represented by The Gersh Agency and Brave Artists Management, which will be partnering with her on the project.