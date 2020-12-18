Anna Chazelle To Direct Film Adaptation Of Elmore Leonard’s ‘The Trespassers’ Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Chazelle is set to direct the latest film adaptation in the Elmore Leonard literary canon. The French-American actress, writer, and producer will helm The Trespassers, the crime novel which was not published until after Leonard’s death in 2013.

Written in 1958, the story is told from the POV of a young wife who becomes increasingly frustrated with her mild-mannered husband. When the husband refuses to confront some men who are illegally hunting on the couple’s remote homestead, his wife takes matters into her own hands.

Troy Blake adapted the screenplay which is being produced by Megan Freels Johnston, the granddaughter of the late crime novelist, via her Look At Me Films, along with Nick Terry at Zero Gravity Management. Exec producers are Stephen Gary and Peter Leonard.

Said Johnston, “The Trespassers is such a relevant story because whether it’s 1958 or today, many women can relate to the vulnerability of having to defend yourself against misogynistic men who have an expectation for getting what they want.”

Chazelle will be the first female director to helm a Leonard feature film adaptation, joining the ranks of such directors as Quentin Tarantino (Rum Punch aka Jackie Brown), James Mangold (3:10 to Yuma), Steven Soderbergh (Out of Sight), Barry Sonnenfeld (Get Shorty), F. Gary Gray (Be Cool), and the late John Frankenheimer (52 Pick-Up).

She also set to direct and co-star in the feature Anemone, which she wrote. Chazelle and Freels Johnston are both repped by Zero Gravity Management and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine.