Anger Grows Over Stay-At-Home Orders, With LA Sheriff Saying He Won’t Enforce Them

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. deputies are leaving things to the health department when it comes to enforcing new stay-at-home orders.

New mandates go into effect tonight at 11:59 PM, as Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued orders he hopes will stem the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and free up intensive care unit spaces, which are being crowded by new victims of the coronavirus. The new rules curtail business capacities and suggest that no one leave their homes except for essential trips to buy food or seek medical attention.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said enforcement at businesses was not their job.

“I want to stay away from businesses that are trying to comply the best they can,” Villanueva said.”They bent over backwards to modify their entire operation to conform to these current health orders, and then they have the rug yanked out from under them, that’s a disservice. I don’t want to make their lives any more miserable,” Villanueva told FOX 11’s Bill Melugin.

Villanueva said so-called “super-spreader events,” which are usually gatherings of large groups, will instead be the department’s focus. However, how the department will handle Constitutionally protected religious services and political protests was left murky..

Even as shutdown and stay-at-home orders are being implemented, they are facing angry backlash. Many business owners complain they spent large sums to create outdoor dining areas, now outlawed by the new orders. Similarly, the reluctance by many to comply with masking orders and social distancing is making the overall effect of new orders something of a crazy quilt of non-compliance versus compliance.

In one local instance, Pineapple Hill bar owner Angela Marsden of Sherman Oaks, Calif. posted a viral video online showing how a film production unit across the street from her establishment was feeding its crew while she, operating in a similar fashion, was forbidden.

Also not enforcing the new shutdown orders are law officials in San Mateo County outside of San Francisco.  San Mateo County officials broke rank with Newsom and other Bay Area counties.

“Accordingly, while the County understands and appreciates the measures taken by the other Bay Area counties, San Mateo will not at this time be issuing a new local stay-at-home order and will continue to work with business and community leaders on adherence to existing guidelines,’ a press release stated.

San Mateo County is currently a “purple tier” region, which means it has widespread cases and a high test positivity rate.

Newswire

