Andy Samberg And John Mulaney Set For ‘Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Movie, Akiva Schaffer To Direct

There’s no case to big, no case to small, when you need help just call: Ch-Ch-Ch-Chip N’ Dale Rescue Rangers!

Akiva Schaffer and Andy Samberg along with John Mulaney are bringing some Lonely Island energy to the classic Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers animated series. During Disney Investor Day, it was announced that Schaffer will be directing a hybrid live-action-animated feature of Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers for Disney+.

Samberg and Mulaney will star in the movie which will also feature a cameo from Seth Rogen. We don’t know who is playing who or full details about the movie, but we’re pretty sure there will be plenty of instances of the team of adventurous sleuths exclaiming the team’s signature catchphrase “Rescue Rangers, away!”

The Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers animated series originally aired from 1989 to 1990. The series featured Disney’s beloved chipmunk duo Chip ‘N Dale as they team up with their friends Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack, and Zipper to start a detective agency called Rescue Rangers. For three seasons we went on adventures with the Rescue Rangers as they were hired by clients (who were also animals) to solve crimes. Their main adversary was the mafia-esque Fat Cat.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers aired as part of an afternoon block of iconic Disney animated series during the time which included DuckTales, Gummi Bears and Talespin.