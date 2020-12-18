‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Pauses Production Due To Covid-19

Impeachment: American Crime Story is the latest high-profile TV series to hit pause on production as a result of Covid-19.

Deadline understands that production on the drama paused earlier this week after a confirmed positive case in Zone A that was discovered through a routine screening, in adherence with the show’s strict health and safety protocols.

It is now on hiatus for the holidays and will resume filming in January. A spokesman for the show declined comment.

Ryan Murphy’s limited series about the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal stars Beanie Feldstein will star as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge.

The series is produced by 20th Television, FX and Ryan Murphy Productions.

It was originally intended to shoot in early spring but was delayed due to the lockdown and Paulson revealed last month that filming had started.

In September, it emerged that Michael Uppendahl had stepped in as director and executive producer, replacing Richard Shepard, who exited the project.

The third season of American Crime Story will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Sarah Burgess is writing and will serve as EP with Uppendahl, Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are producing.