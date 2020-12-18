Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Late-Night Laughs: Hosts & Showrunners Look Back At 2020, Share Hope & Optimism For New Year

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Universal Lands 'The Electric State Directed By The Russos, Penned By 'Endgame' Scribes And Starring Millie Bobby Brown
Read the full story

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Pauses Production Due To Covid-19

Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp Sarah Paulson/Twitter

Impeachment: American Crime Story is the latest high-profile TV series to hit pause on production as a result of Covid-19.

Deadline understands that production on the drama paused earlier this week after a confirmed positive case in Zone A that was discovered through a routine screening, in adherence with the show’s strict health and safety protocols.

It is now on hiatus for the holidays and will resume filming in January. A spokesman for the show declined comment.

Ryan Murphy’s limited series about the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal stars Beanie Feldstein will star as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge.

The series is produced by 20th Television, FX and Ryan Murphy Productions.

It was originally intended to shoot in early spring but was delayed due to the lockdown and Paulson revealed last month that filming had started.

In September, it emerged that Michael Uppendahl had stepped in as director and executive producer, replacing Richard Shepard, who exited the project.

The third season of American Crime Story will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Sarah Burgess is writing and will serve as EP with Uppendahl, Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are producing.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad