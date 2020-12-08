AMC’s Sundance Now, UMC Take U.S. Rights To Canal+ Co-Produced South African Horror Series ‘Dead Places’

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks streamers Sundance Now and UMC have inked a deal for the North American, Caribbean, Canadian, and UK rights to South African horror series Dead Places.

Created by Gareth Crocker, who is behind Shadow, Netflix’s first South African original series, Dead Places is co-produced by France’s Canal+ and Johannesburg-based Motion Story. It premieres in summer next year.

The story centers on an author who has dedicated his career to solving paranormal cases, returning home to South Africa to investigate the biggest mystery of his life: His sister’s death in a water canal 20 years ago.

The series stars Anthony Oseyemi (Agent), Rea Rangaka (Madiba), Shamilla Miller (Blood and Water) David Butler (Maze Runner: The Death Cure), David James (District 9), Luthuli Dlamini (The Furnace), S’Dumo Mtshali (Avenged), and Pallance Dladla (Hard to Get).

Crocker created, wrote, and directed Dead Places. He also serves as an executive producer alongside Chris Lawrence and Philip Wolmarans from Motion Story. Crocker’s management team, Sean Mik’ael Butler and Patrick Strom, also executive produce. Crocker is repped by Cultivate Entertainment Partners.