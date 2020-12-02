AMC Networks Names Nicholas Seibert Head Of Investor Relations As Seth Zaslow To Step Down At Year End

AMC Networks investor relations head Seth Zaslow is stepping down at year end, the company said Wednesday, expanding the role of Nicholas Seibert to VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

Seibert will continue to report to John Hsu, AMC Networks Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Treasurer.

Zaslow joined AMC Networks in 2011 and oversaw the creation of the investor relations function for the company after its spin-off from Cablevision. Previously, he had served in various senior financial and operational roles at Cablevision and the former Time Warner and Time Warner Cable.

Seibert joined AMC Networks in 2017 and serves on the board of directors for Next Games and Levity, AMC Networks’ production services and comedy venues business. He was previously a buy-side analyst at Gamco Investors focused on tech, media and telecom. He started his career in the M&A group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“We thank Seth for playing an important role leading our investor relations efforts since becoming a separate public company nearly a decade ago; we will miss his professionalism, smarts and good humor and know he will go on to pursue new, great opportunities,” said AMC Networks’ CEO Josh Sapan, “We look forward to having Nick and John bring their deep understanding of the media and technology sector, as well as their capital markets experience, to bear in communicating our growth story to the investor community.”