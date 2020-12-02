AMC+ Announces First-Ever ‘The Walking Dead Holiday Special’ With Chris Hardwick Set To Host

The silent nights of the holiday season are set to feature some terror and frights as AMC announces its first-ever The Walking Dead Holiday Special. Set to premiere on the network’s streaming platform AMC+, The Walking Dead Holiday Special will see Chris Hardwick host the hour-long event and feature cast members as they virtually gather to reminisce on the franchise series’ past, present and future.

Debuting Sunday, Dec. 13, The Walking Dead Holiday Special will also feature appearances from cast members Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Emily Kinney and IronE Singleton. Walking Dead Universe COO Scott M. Gimple and showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang will join for the event.

The evening, however, won’t miss the holiday spirit as the special will also include performances of holiday classics. TWD fans sitting tight for the holiday special will also catch glimpse at a table read from an upcoming season 10 episode.

The Walking Dead Holiday Special is produced by Embassy Row with Brandon Monk, Steve Markowitz and Michael Davies executive producing.