Amazon’s ‘Outer Range’ Series Starring Josh Brolin Adds Four To Cast

Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos and Isabel Arraiza join Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots in the Amazon series Outer Range. Pullman, Reid, Sipos, and Arraiza round out the cast of series regulars, alongside previously announced lead actors Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski and Tom Pelphrey.

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Pullman is set to take on the role of Rhett Abbott, the family’s younger, more rebellious son. He never thought much past his ambition to become a championship bull rider — until a shocking event, and a girl just returned to town, push him to reconsider everything he thought he knew. Reid will portray Billy Tillerson, the youngest of the three Tillerson brothers. Ethereal and unsettling, Billy sings often, his heart pouring over, like an inner tide of something he can’t hold back. Sipos will take on the role of Luke Tillerson. Arch-rival to the neighboring Abbotts, Luke runs the day-to-day business of his family’s sprawling ranching operation. His ruthless competitive streak turns vengeful and toxic when there is a sudden turn of events for his family. Arraiza is set to play Maria Olivares. Maria went to high school with Rhett. Now she’s back from college, unexpectedly, and looking for more than just a fresh start.

Outer Range comes from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. The series falls under Amazon Studios’ overall deal with Plan B Entertainment.

