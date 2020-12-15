Amazon Swoops For AMC Anthology Series ‘Soulmates’ In Key Global Territories

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights to AMC’s futuristic anthology series, Soulmates, across Europe (excluding Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra), Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The six-part series debuted on AMC in October and has been renewed for a second season. Each episode tells a self-contained story set 15 years in the future when science makes a discovery that allows people to find their soulmate.

From Emmy-winning writer Will Bridges (Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Superbob), Soulmates’ cast includes Succession actress Sarah Snook, Billions star David Costabile, and Strangers Things’ Charlie Heaton among others.

Snook plays Nikki, a suburban mother who becomes tortured by the knowledge that her soulmate is not her husband of 15 years. Costabile is a respected Ivy League professor, but his life is thrown into uncertainty when he meets his soulmate. In another episode, Heaton discovers his soulmate is dead.

Amazon will premiere the series internationally on February 8 following its premiere in the U.S., Canada, Spain, and Portugal on AMC. The show is produced by AMC Studios and Banijay’s Fearless Minds.

Bridges and Goldstein executive produce with Jolyon Symond. Rob Savage (Britannia) directs the Snook and Costabile episodes, while the other directors are Marco Kreuzpaintner (Beat), Andrea Harkin (The Trial of Christine Keeler), and Bridges. AMC Studios Content Distribution is selling the show internationally.