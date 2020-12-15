Amazon Developing Thriller ‘Savannah’ From Tracy Oliver; Topic Studios And PKM Productions To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios is teaming with Topic Studios and PKM Productions to develop the series Savannah from Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, BET’s First Wives Club) and Joey Falco (The CW’s Charmed).

Adapted from New York Times best-selling author Sarah Pinborough’s book Dead to Her, Savannah is a thriller that follows two outsider women, one Black and one white, who marry into a moneyed and closed Southern society and the twisted choices they make to protect their secrets and survive a judgmental world that wants to tear them down. Oliver and Falco are co-writing the new drama series that Patrick Moran and his PKM Productions and Topic Studios, the entertainment studio from First Look Media, are producing. Topic Studios landed the rights to Pinborough’s book to be developed as part of Oliver’s previously announced first-look deal with Topic Studios.

EVP Maria Zuckerman and SVP of Original Series Quan Phung are executive producing for Topic Studios along with Joy Ganes from Oliver’s production company, Tracy Yvonne Productions, and Patrick Moran of PKM Productions. Patrick Moran and PKM Productions also have an overall deal with Amazon.

Oliver’s teamed with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris to write Barbershop: The Next Cut as well as the blockbuster comedy Girls Trip. The movie made Oliver the first Black woman to write a film that grossed over $100 million. She teamed up with Barris once again for Little. She also wrote The Sun Is Also a Star, based on Nicola Yoon’s novel and created and wrote the BET television series First Wives Club. She also directed an episode of the show, making her directorial debut. She also wrote, produced and starred in Issa Rae’s The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl which would later be the inspiration for Insecure. Her previous writing credits also include ABC’s The Neighbors and STARZ’s Survivor’s Remorse.

On deck for Oliver in 2021 is a yet-to-be-titled TV series at Amazon. She will serve as creator, writer, and executive producer of the single camera comedy starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai. Malcolm D. Lee, who directed Girl’s Trip, will direct the first two episodes. In addition, a Girls Trip sequel is in the works with Oliver having written a treatment for it. She is also reported to be writing the Clueless reboot.

Oliver is repped by Artists First, ICM and Myman Abel.