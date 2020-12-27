Click to Skip Ad
L.A. County Coronavirus Update: Public Health Officials Report Nearly 30,000 New Cases In Two Days

NFL Fans Express Frustration With Amazon Prime Video's "Jittery" 49ers-Cardinals Stream

49ers-CArdinals-2020
NFL via YouTube

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals kicked off one of the last NFL games for 2020 on Saturday, but Amazon Prime Video couldn’t quite score with all its viewers as a handful of football fans complained of the streamer’s botched game broadcast.

“Hate the Amazon Prime broadcast BTW,” Twitter user @richardkhal wrote. “Looks, sounds feels odd. Blech.”

A number of additional social media users expressed their dismay with the game broadcast, which also streamed on Twitch, and aired on NBC affiliate KNTV in San Francisco and FOX’s KSAZ in Arizona. Some football fans urged the NFL to reconsider its programming plans for a week-long “NFL Holiday Blitz.”

Other viewers experienced choppy video during the game, causing some confusion.

“Is it just my wifi connection or is the Amazon prime stream look jittery, not smooth?” Twitter user @SEAsports253 wrote.

The Amazon Prime Video stream was called “trash,” “garbage” and other viewers noted that “everything about this broadcast sucks.” While some were able to catch parts of the game, though with choppy images, other fans could not watch the stream at all.

“Why in the world would they put a game only on Prime?!,” another frustrated Twitter user said.

Additional complaints about the 49ers-Cardinals game on Amazon Prime Video included those about wide accessibility, the amount of anchors speaking at a given time and buffering.

Not all viewers, however, experienced interruptions with their broadcasts. A majority of other NFL were able to catch the game without any issues.

See some social media reactions to the broadcast issues below.

