Amazon Prime Video App Launches On Comcast-Owned Sky Across Europe

Amazon and Sky have signed a “long-term partnership” that will see Amazon Prime Video launch on Sky and Now TV devices across Europe from today, while Now TV and Sky Ticket will be carried on Fire TV.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but it means Sky customers will be able to watch Amazon originals, including The Grand Tour and Truth Seekers, alongside Sky shows, such as The Undoing.

“With winter settling in, and our new binge-watch obsession The Wilds about to launch, it’s a perfect time for Sky customers to catch up on our award-winning Prime Video TV shows, movies, and live sport,” said Jay Marine, vice president, Prime Video Worldwide.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK and Europe at Sky, added: “Sky Q customers are receiving an early Christmas present on their boxes this year in the form of Amazon Prime Video.”