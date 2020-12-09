Amazon Preps Jessica Simpson Docuseries & Scripted Series, Based On Her Memoir, As Part Of Multi-Media Rights Deal

Amazon is opening the book on Jessica Simpson after striking a broad, multi-media rights deal with the pop and reality TV star.

The streamer is working on an unscripted docuseries, based on Simpson’s memoir Open Book and Amazon-owned IMDb TV, is also developing a coming-of-age scripted series inspired by the book.

Separately, Simpson, best known for pop hits such as “I Wanna Love You Forever” and for starring in MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, will write two new original essays to be published through Amazon Original Stories.

The unscripted project, which is a multi-part documentary series, will launch on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring never-before-seen personal footage shot over the last decade, it will explore the highs and lows of Simpson’s life, including her singing career, her journey to sobriety, starting a family, the rise of creating a billion-dollar business. Simpson will exec produce alongside Lauren Auslander and Lacy Lynch.

The fictionalized drama series will air on IMDb TV and will be centered around Simpson coming of age in her mid-twenties, following her divorce, on the journey to discovering herself. Patrick Moran of PKM Productions will exec produce, alongside Simpson, Lynch and Auslander, with Amazon Studios.

A fictionalized version of Simpson’s life was previously in development at NBC in 2013 with Universal Television, Electus and Paul Blart: Mall Cop writer Nick Bakay.

Simpson’s Open Book, published by Dey Street Books, was released earlier this year and sold over half a million copies in 14 weeks in 121 countries.

Simpson said, “I am humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen. I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me. From our first meeting I had a visceral connection to every member of this team. I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal. I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing Open Book — to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jessica to the Amazon family. Jessica has a fascinating, emotional story, not just of celebrity and success, but with relatable, all-too-human problems so many of us encounter with love, family, and life,” added Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “Open Book was a phenomenon, and we’re so excited to bring it to life on Prime Video and IMDb TV, and for Amazon Original Stories readers to have the chance to hear more from Jessica in her own words.”