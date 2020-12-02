Amazon In Talks To Buy Podcaster Wondery – Report

Four-year-old Wondery, whose popular podcasts include Dr. Death, Dirty John, Over My Dead Body, Business Wars and American History Storytellers. is one of the last big independents in the market with investors that include Waverley Capital, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Greycroft Partners and Advancit Capital.

The talks could still fall apart, the WSJ said Wednesday, citing sources close to the situation.

Reps from West Hollywood-based Wondery and Amazon declined to to comment. Reports the company was for sale began circulating earlier this month. Apple and Sony are also said to have kicked the tires about a possible deal.

Wondery’s founder and CEO Hernan Lopez, is one of two former Fox executives charged in March with money laundering and wire fraud for alleged bribes relating to broadcast rights to soccer events. He pled not guilty. Federal prosecutors charged Lopez and fellow Fox executive Carlos Martinez with paying millions in bribes to help secure rights to Latin American soccer tournaments as well as the 2018 and 2022 World Cup games in the U.S.