Amazon Orders ‘I’m A Virgo’ Starring Jharrel Jerome From Boots Riley & Media Res

I’m a Virgo, a dark absurdist comedy from Sorry to Bother You writer-director Boots Riley, has been ordered to series by Amazon.

When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome is leading the cast of the half-hour series, which is a co-production between The Morning Show producer Media Res and Amazon Studios.

The show is an absurdist, coming-of-age joyride about a 13-foot-tall Black man who lives in Oakland, CA.

Created and written by Riley, it marks The Coup frontman’s first project since Sorry to Bother You. He will also exec produce along with Media Res founder Michael Ellenberg, Little America’s Tze Chun and Jerome.

Riley teased the project earlier this summer after signing a script deal with Media Res in 2018.

Related Story Christopher Walken Leads Cast Of Stephen Merchant's 'The Offenders' Series For Amazon & BBC

Jerome won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor for his performance in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us. He has also starred in Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight and Audience Network’s Mr. Mercedes.

2020 Amazon Prime Video Pilots & Series Order

Media Res is working on the second season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and also has Scenes from a Marriage, a remake of the Ingmar Bergman classic film starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaacs, set at HBO, as well as Pachinko, an Amaryllis Fox CIA project and Scott Z. Burns climate change anthology Extrapolations set at Apple.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Amazon on this project,” said Riley. “This show will either have me lauded or banned, and as such, I have demanded payment up front.”

“I’m a Virgo is refreshingly original, and there’s nothing else like it on television,” added Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. “No one is quite like Boots, and we’re so excited to be working with him and Jharrel on this fantastical, funny, and utterly unique new series. We can’t wait for our Prime Video customers to see it.”