Amazon Fire TV Updates Look And Feel, Reports 50M Global Monthly Active Users

Amazon Fire TV has updated its user interface, and says it now has 50 million monthly active users on its devices around the world, marking a 25% increase in reach since January.

“This is the biggest change we’ve ever made to Fire TV,” said the division’s VP and GM, Sandeep Gupta of the overhaul, which improves personalization, content discovery and voice navigation. (Watch a short video highlighting the changes above.) Adding the icons of a user’s favorite streaming apps to the Fire TV navigation bar, which reduces time and hassle of searches, is among the most notable changes in the new setup.

The updated interface will reach all Fire TV Stick 3rd generation and Fire TV Stick Lite devices globally in the coming weeks. Along with the U.S., Fire TV is in key territories like Mexico, Brazil, India, Japan and across Europe, with users streaming “billions of hours of content every month.”

Among the other top streaming gateways, Roku is comparable in size to Fire TV, with 46 million active accounts as of September 30 and total viewing of 14.8 billion streaming hours.

In January 2020, as CES was kicking off in Las Vegas, Amazon said it had passed 40 million users on Fire TV.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated overall time spent streaming, especially in Western countries coping with extended shutdowns. The arrival of new billion-dollar services from Apple, Disney, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal has also stoked demand, and traditional pay-TV subscriber levels continue to decline.

In recent months, Amazon Fire TV milestones include a distribution deal with HBO Max (which remains M.I.A. on Roku), and expanded live TV content integrations and features in several territories.