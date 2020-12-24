Amanda Kloots Makes Ring Of Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s Ashes

Amanda Kloots has shared a video today of a ring that incorporates some of her late husband Nick Cordero’s ashes.

“Something very special arrived yesterday,” she captioned the post. “I’m constantly amazed by the ways you can incorporate ashes to keep your person close to you.”

Cordero died in July at age 41 from complications of Covid-19, which was extensively chronicled by Kloots via Instagram.

The ring isn’t the first use of Cordero’s remains by Kloots. In October, she revealed she had turned some ashes into a family vase.

“I love that Nick is with me in many places; the ocean, a beautiful vase, an urn and now on my hand,” she wrote.

Kloots and Elaine Welteroth are joining CBS’ The Talk as new cohosts in January. Kloots and Welteroth replace Marie Osmond, who left the show last season, and Eve, who announced last month she is departing this month after three seasons.

Kloots is a former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, as well as an entrepreneur and celebrity trainer as the creator of the global fitness brand AK! Fitness and cocreator of the apparel company Hooray For. Her first memoir, co-written with her sister, will be released in June 2021.