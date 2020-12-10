‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Renewed For Four Seasons, Extending Record Run

FX has renewed its flagship comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for four seasons, a move that will take the series into a record 18th season. It had already broken Ozzie & Harriet‘s record for longest-running live-action comedy when it was renewed for Season 15 in May.

The news was unveiled today by FX chairman John Landgraf during Disney’s mega investor day presentation.

In January, speaking at the TCA press tour, series creator Rob McElhenney, reassured It’s Always Sunny fans that “we’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching.”

Today, McElhenney tweeted, “Sunny was originally pitched as a 36 season arc. So happy to be halfway done.”

Written/executive produced by McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day, It’s Always Sunny stars the trio, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito as the hilariously self-involved, borderline sociopathic proprietors of a Philly tavern called Paddy’s Pub. The comedy, which now airs on FXX, is produced by FX Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and RCG Entertainment. All seasons are also available on Hulu.

The 14th season, which ran from September to November 2019, featured the gang dealing with Airbnb house guests, a focus group for a screening of Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool, and a suicidal man threatening to jump off Paddy’s Pub. In recent seasons, the show has taken an occasionally more heartfelt turn as McElhenney’s showily religious character Mac finally came out as gay, an announcement that surprised the Paddy’s Gang not a bit.