‘Alma’s Way’: PBS Kids Announces New Animated Series From Sonia Manzano & Fred Rogers Productions

PBS Kids’ roster will see a new face on the block come 2021 with Alma’s Way, a new animated series from Fred Rogers Productions and Sesame Street alum Sonia Manzano. Set to debut on PBS and PBS Kids next fall, Alma’s Way follows a 6-year-old Puerto Rican girl in the Bronx as she offers young viewers glimpses into her diverse and close-knit community. While she takes her audience for a trip around the neighborhood, Alma will encourage kids demonstrate their thinking decision making and social awareness skills.

“I am thrilled to return to public television and to work with PBS KIDS and Fred Rogers Productions on this project inspired by my own childhood,” Manzano, who created the series. “Alma’s way is to think things through, and I hope by animating the thought process, kids will be inspired and excited about what goes on in their own minds. I want them to know we all have the power to think regardless of who we are.”

Currently in-production, Alma’s Way will feature 40 half-hour episodes of adventures with Alma, her friends and family. The series will also highlight different aspects of Latino culture – from music, food, language and more.

“We can’t wait for kids to meet Alma. She’s an optimistic and confident Puerto Rican girl who models for viewers how to think their way through any dilemma,” said Ellen Doherty, Chief Creative Officer, Fred Rogers Productions. “The show is funny, warm, and relatable. We love how it showcases the diversity of New York City, too, and authentically reflects the cultures of all the characters.”

Alma’s Way is produced by Fred Rogers Productions with Manzano and Doherty serving as executive producers. Jorge Aguirre is the series head writer. Pipeline Studios animates the series.