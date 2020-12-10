Allison Williams To Star In & Exec Produce Adaptation Of Canadian Series ‘Being Erica’ With Boat Rocker Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Girls and Get Out star Allison Williams is to star in and exec produce a U.S. remake of Canadian comedy drama Being Erica.

Williams has teamed up with Boat Rocker Studios, which recently rebranded its Platform One Media division, and Sex and the City writers Elisa Zuritsky & Julie Rottenberg to develop the remake.

Zuritsky and Rottenberg will act as showrunners and exec producers and write the pilot while Naima Ramos-Chapman (Random Acts of Flyness) will direct and exec produce. Jason Weinberg will also executive produce.

It is a loose adaptation of the show, which was produced by Boat Rocker’s Temple Street Productions. The remake tells the story of two women — strangers with seemingly nothing in common — seeking the help of an eccentric therapist who enables them to travel back in time to revisit their biggest regrets. Along the way, they’re shocked to discover their lives are inextricably intertwined.

The original Being Erica was executive produced by David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Boat Rocker Media, Co-Executive Chairman and Co-Chairman, Boat Rocker Studios, together with creator and co-showrunner Jana Sinyor and co-showrunner Aaron Martin. The show ran internationally for four seasons from 2009-2011.

Allison Williams said, “I was a huge fan of the original series and I jumped at the opportunity to get involved to help give it a new life. I am so fortunate to be working with such an incredible group and I cannot wait to share our version with the world.” Williams continues, “The format encourages exploration of memory, hindsight, consciousness, and all aspects of human behavior, which creates such fertile ground. I constantly find myself thinking: ‘if I could go back, what would I do differently?’ I’m really eager to push that familiar thought experiment to its limits.”

“The opportunity to work with the enormously talented Allison, Elisa, Julie and Naima to remake and reinvent this show is inspiring,” said Katie O’Connell Marsh, Vice-Chair, Boat Rocker Studios. “It’s rare to find a story that strikes such a perfect balance of being funny, relatable and genuine, and Allison is the perfect actor to play the title role based on her natural ability to be all three. Additionally, this series represents the tremendous synergy of the broad grouping of brands under the newly announced Boat Rocker Studios.­”

“Elisa and I always laugh when we hear someone say, ‘I have no regrets’ because secretly, we love wallowing in ours,” said Julie Rottenberg. “And we found fellow regret-enthusiasts in Allison and Naima, so they’re the ideal partners for this psychedelic deep-sea dive,” added Elisa Zuritsky.

“Instantly intrigued by the original show’s premise I am excited to work with Allison Williams, Elisa Zuritsky and Julie Rottenberg on a reinterpretation that centers the groundedly-miraculous ways women empower themselves when they contend with regret, ambition, love and loss–and with a sense of levity,” said Naima Ramos-Chapman. “This relentless drive to ‘get things right’ by peering into your past is such a relatable concept and I’m excited by the comedy of errors that will undoubtedly follow our leading characters.”

“Being Erica was one of the shows that put our company on the map. The opportunity to make it again under our newly branded Boat Rocker Studios and with such a talented creative team, is thrilling,” said Fortier & Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media and Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios. “We’re excited for a new generation of viewers to travel through time and fall in love with the show’s unique characters.”

Allison Williams is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, R&CPMK and Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein & Selz. Elisa Zuritsky & Julie Rottenberg are repped by Artists First. Naima Ramos-Chapman is repped by UTA.