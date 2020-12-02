Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

IATSE Hails Canada’s Move To Save Its Arts & Entertainment Industries; Plan Could Require Companies Like Netflix To Remit Sales Tax On Digital Sales

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

HBO Max Lands Doug Liman-Directed 'Lockdown'; Pandemic Heist Pic Stars Anne Hathaway & Ben Stiller
Read the full story

‘All My Puny Sorrows’: Alison Pill, Sarah Gadon, Amybeth McNulty & Mare Winningham Lead Canadian Drama, Voltage Boards Sales

Alison Pill, Sarah Gadon, Amybeth McNulty and Mare Winningham
(L-R) Alison Pill, Sarah Gadon, Amybeth McNulty and Mare Winningham Mega; AP

EXCLUSIVE: Production has commenced in North Bay, Ontario, on feature drama All My Puny Sorrows, starring Alison Pill (Vice), Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace), Amybeth McNulty (Anne With An E) and Oscar-nominee Mare Winningham (News Of The World).

Written and directed by Michael McGowan (Between), adapted from the novel by Canadian author Miriam Toews, the film charts the story of two Mennonite sisters portrayed by Pill and Gadon who have left their strict religious upbringing behind. While one sibling struggles in love and life, the other is a world-famous concert pianist.

Rounding out the cast is Donal Logue (Vikings) and Aly Mawji (Silicon Valley).

Pic is produced by McGowan’s Mulmur Feed Co., along with Sugar Shack Productions’ Patrice Theroux, and Carousel Pictures’ Tyler Levine and Katelyn Cursio.

Mongrel Media will distribute in Canada and Voltage is aboard for world sales.

The film is supported by the Short-Term Compensation Fund, administered by Telefilm Canada on behalf of the Government of Canada. Production financing also came from Telefilm Canada, Ontario Creates, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, and SIM Post Sound and Picture. Development support was furnished by Telefilm Canada and the Harold Greenberg Fund.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad