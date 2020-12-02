‘All My Puny Sorrows’: Alison Pill, Sarah Gadon, Amybeth McNulty & Mare Winningham Lead Canadian Drama, Voltage Boards Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Production has commenced in North Bay, Ontario, on feature drama All My Puny Sorrows, starring Alison Pill (Vice), Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace), Amybeth McNulty (Anne With An E) and Oscar-nominee Mare Winningham (News Of The World).

Written and directed by Michael McGowan (Between), adapted from the novel by Canadian author Miriam Toews, the film charts the story of two Mennonite sisters portrayed by Pill and Gadon who have left their strict religious upbringing behind. While one sibling struggles in love and life, the other is a world-famous concert pianist.

Rounding out the cast is Donal Logue (Vikings) and Aly Mawji (Silicon Valley).

Pic is produced by McGowan’s Mulmur Feed Co., along with Sugar Shack Productions’ Patrice Theroux, and Carousel Pictures’ Tyler Levine and Katelyn Cursio.

Mongrel Media will distribute in Canada and Voltage is aboard for world sales.

The film is supported by the Short-Term Compensation Fund, administered by Telefilm Canada on behalf of the Government of Canada. Production financing also came from Telefilm Canada, Ontario Creates, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, and SIM Post Sound and Picture. Development support was furnished by Telefilm Canada and the Harold Greenberg Fund.