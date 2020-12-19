‘All American’ Spinoff Eyed By The CW

The CW is plotting a spinoff of its football-themed high school drama series All American, Deadline has confirmed. We hear the project is still in the dealmaking stages.

If all elements come together, we hear the idea is for the spinoff to center on the character of Simone Hicks, played by Geffri Maya. As first reported by TV Line, the potential spinoff would be introduced in an episode of All American‘s upcoming third season. It would revolve around Simone as she attends a historically Black college. Simone, a Beverly High senior, is the girlfriend of Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling).

Reps for The CW and Warner Bros declined comment The two companies also are working a potential spinoff of Black Lightning, which will originate as a backdoor pilot on the mothership series.

Season 2 of All American found Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football state champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) – the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers?

Cody Christian, Greta Onieogou, Monét Mazur, Behling, Samantha Logan and Bre-Z co-star.

All American is from Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and John A. Norris.