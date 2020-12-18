Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Eric Christian Olsen’s Cloud Nine Sells Drama ‘First Lady’ & Comedy ‘Dadholes’ To CBS, Comedy Starring Daniel Koren To Hulu

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Universal Lands 'The Electric State Directed By The Russos, Penned By 'Endgame' Scribes And Starring Millie Bobby Brown
Read the full story

‘All American’: Lamon Archey & GG Townson Join Season 3 Of CW Drama As Recurring

Lamon-Archey-GG-Townson
Courtesy of NTA Talent Agency/AEFH Talent

EXCLUSIVE: Lamon Archey (Days of Our Lives) and GG Townson (Everybody Hates Chris) are set for recurring roles on the upcoming third season of the CW’s All American drama series.

Season 2 of All American found Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football State Champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) – the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers?

Archey returns to All American as a recurring after guest-starring in the Season 2 finale. He plays Superintendent D’Angelo Carter, who finished last season with a large-scale proposal to convert South Crenshaw to a Magnet School, effectively gentrifying the surrounding neighborhood at warp speed under the guise of urban revitalization.

Townson will play Lil Jewel, a singer working on her upcoming album and another one of JP’s artists. While she can come across as a little self-serving, there is much more to her than meets the eye.

Archey can currently be seen in a recurring role on the long-running soap, Days of Our Lives. Archey is repped by NTA Talent Agency and Michael Bruno.

Townson can next be seen starring as “Salt” in the highly-anticipated Salt-N-Peppa biopic premiering January 23 on Lifetime. Her other credits include Everybody Hates Chris and Bounce TV’s In The Cut among others. Townson is repped by Michael Eisenstadt at AEFH Talent and Bohemia Group.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad