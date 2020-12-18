‘All American’: Lamon Archey & GG Townson Join Season 3 Of CW Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lamon Archey (Days of Our Lives) and GG Townson (Everybody Hates Chris) are set for recurring roles on the upcoming third season of the CW’s All American drama series.

Season 2 of All American found Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football State Champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) – the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers?

Archey returns to All American as a recurring after guest-starring in the Season 2 finale. He plays Superintendent D’Angelo Carter, who finished last season with a large-scale proposal to convert South Crenshaw to a Magnet School, effectively gentrifying the surrounding neighborhood at warp speed under the guise of urban revitalization.

Townson will play Lil Jewel, a singer working on her upcoming album and another one of JP’s artists. While she can come across as a little self-serving, there is much more to her than meets the eye.

Archey can currently be seen in a recurring role on the long-running soap, Days of Our Lives. Archey is repped by NTA Talent Agency and Michael Bruno.

Townson can next be seen starring as “Salt” in the highly-anticipated Salt-N-Peppa biopic premiering January 23 on Lifetime. Her other credits include Everybody Hates Chris and Bounce TV’s In The Cut among others. Townson is repped by Michael Eisenstadt at AEFH Talent and Bohemia Group.