‘Alien’ Series In The Works At FX With ‘Fargo’ Creator Noah Hawley; Ridley Scott In Advance Talks To EP

FX Boss John Landgraf made official what has been out there for some time: The cable network is moving quickly to make a series based on the hit 20th Century Fox movie franchise Alien with Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley stepping into the creator and EP chair with the network in advance talks with the franchise’s helmer Ridley Scott to join as EP. Landgraf announced the news about the Alien series today during Disney Investor Day.

The series is billed as being the first Alien story set on Earth, and will blend the timeless horror of the original 1979 movie and the non-stop action of the 1986 James Cameron-directed second.

When we recently spoke to Hawley for the Fargo season 4 finale around Thanksgiving, he admitted, “he wasn’t committed” to the series (yet), but had been in conversations about the Alien series development.

It’d be mindblowing if Scott directed an episode or two, and wouldn’t be shocking given how he directed two episodes recently of the HBO Max (and very Alien -toned) sci-fi series that he produced, Raised by Wolves.