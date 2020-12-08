Alfred Molina To Reprise Doctor Octopus Role For ‘Spider-Man 3’

Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Alfred Molina is returning as scientist-turned-villain Otto Octavius a.k.a Doctor Octopus in the forthcoming third installment of Sony/Marvel’s Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise.

Molina’s character first appeared in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 starring Toby Maguire and directed by Sam Raimi. And he won’t be the only one from a previous Spidey-verse who’ll make an appearance. Early this year, it was revealed that Jamie Foxx would be returning as Electro from Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Jon Watts is back to direct the sequel to the $2 billion-grossing franchise. Stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori are expected to return as well.

Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021.