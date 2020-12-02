Alex Pettyfer To Direct & Star In Action-Thriller ‘Phantom Of Belgrade’ With ‘Dark’ Star Oliver Masucci

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four) is set to direct and star in action-thriller Phantom Of Belgrade, which will also star Dark and The Girlfriend Experience actor Oliver Masucci.

The original screenplay by David Matillo is based on a true story. While former Yugoslav president Tito was on an official visit to Cuba in 1979, a citizen of Belgrade stole a white Porsche and for ten straight evenings drove around the city forcing the police on a wild goose chase in the early hours. Thousands of people are said to have hit the streets every night to support the gesture which became seen as a political statement against the government.

The events were previously charted in a Serbian documentary from 2009.

Producers are James Ireland and Pettyfer of Dark Dreams Entertainment and Andre L III of MiLu Entertainment. Casting is underway for the female lead and filming is scheduled for May 2021 in Serbia.

“Oliver is an immense talent and with Alex’s vision, we’re certain we’ll be able bring this inspiring story to life in an incredible way,” said the producers.

MiLu is currently in pre-production on Noomi Rapace starrer The Thicket and Olivia Munn drama Aleppo. Dark Dreams Entertainment is coming off recently released Echo Boomers, starring Michael Shannon, and Marianna Palka’s Collection, both of which also starred Pettyfer.

Masucci, also well known for movies Look Who’s Back and Enfant Terrible, is represented by Players Agentur Management.