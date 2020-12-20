Click to Skip Ad
Alex Moffat Succeeds Jim Carrey As Joe Biden On ‘Saturday Night Live’

On Saturday Night Lives last show for 2020, cast member Alex Moffat made his debut as President Elect Joe Biden.

Moffat is taking over the role from Jim Carrey who announced earlier on Saturday that he was done impersonating Biden on the NBC late-night show

Moffat, who also impersonates Eric Trump on SNL, appeared in a Cold Open about Vice President Pence and his wife getting a COVID-19 vaccine, which featured Beck Bennett as Pence and Maya Rudolph as Vice President Elect Kamala Harris.

Carrey had impersonated Biden on Saturday Night Live since the start of the current season, throughout the final stages of the election. His last appearance on the show was on Nov. 7, the day Biden was declared winner of the Presidential election.

Moffat joins a list of SNL cast members or guests who have portrayed the former Vice President, including Kevin Nealon, Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson and John Mulaney.

