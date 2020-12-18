Al Madrigal & Jaime Camil Headline ‘Guerrillas’ Comedy In Works At ABC From Jennie Snyder Urman

ABC is developing Guerrillas, a single-camera comedy starring comedian Al Madrigal and Jane the Virgin alum Jaime Camil. It comes from Jennie Snyder Urman’s Sutton Street Productions and CBS Studios where the company is based.

In Guerrillas, co-written by Madrigal and Matt Kellard (Night School), when Miles Flores (Madrigal), a lonely efficiency expert for an oil company, gets kidnapped in South America, he ends up working for a disorganized group of guerrilla soldiers to earn back his freedom. Camil plays the “Commandante” (leader) of the soldiers who kidnapped Miles.

Madrigal and Kelland executive produce alongside Urman and Joanna Klein via Sutton Street. Camil co-executive produces.

Guerrillas reunites Urman, Camil and Madrigal who recently worked together on the CBS comedy series Broke. Camil starred in and executive produced the sitcom, on which Madrigal recurred in addition to being a writer/co-executive producer. Urman, along with Klein, executive produced via Sutton Street.

This marks the third collaboration between Jane the Virgin creator Urman and Camil, following the CW dramedy and Broke. Meanwhile, Madrigal co-starred in the hit movie Night School, co-written by Kellard.

Guerrillas joins Urman/Sutton Street’s two drama sales at CBS: Danni Delgado, an adaptation of the 2010 German series Danni Lowinski with a Latina lead, from writer Nicki Renna, Tariq Jalil’s Intrigue Entertainment and Red Arrow Studios International; and The System from writer Elaine Del Valle, with Jane the Virgin alumna Andrea Navedo executive producing and potentially starring and Arika Mittman also executive producing.