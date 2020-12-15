Click to Skip Ad
‘Akilla’s Escape’ Canada Deal; Raw Hires BBC Studios Exec; Britbox UK First Factual Series — Global Briefs

By Andreas Wiseman, Jake Kanter

Akilla's Escape
Akilla's Escape TIFF

TIFF Drama Gets Canada Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Following its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, levelFILM has acquired Canadian rights to crime noir Akilla’s Escape by director Charles Officer, who co-wrote the script with Wendy ‘Motion’ Braithwaite. Produced by Jake Yanowski & Officer of Canesugar Filmworks, pic stars slam poet Saul Williams and newcomer Thamela Mpumlwana who anchors the story about an ‘urban child-soldier’. The film is slated for a mid-2021 theatrical release. Executive producers are Martin F. Katz, Karen Wookey, and Michael A. Levine. XYZ handles international sales. Vertical has domestic rights.

