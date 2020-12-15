‘Akilla’s Escape’ Canada Deal; Raw Hires BBC Studios Exec; Britbox UK First Factual Series — Global Briefs

Raw Hires BBC Studios Exec As COO

Gold Rush and Don’t F**k With Cats producer Raw has hired Fiona Clarke, BBC Studios’ director of business and commercial for factual, to the newly-created role of chief operating officer. She will report to CEO Joely Fether and take up her role in the New Year. Her credits include The Surgeon’s Cut for Netflix and Blue Planet II for BBC One. “Fiona has an incredible overview of all elements of production and a deep understanding of the challenges and changes needed within our industry, alongside a real appreciation of the operational needs of a growing business,” Fether said.