‘After The Murder Of Albert Lima’ Set At Crackle In Screen Media Deal; Women’s Hoops Doc ‘The House That Rob Built’ Scores 1091 Pictures Deal – Film Briefs

Screen Media has acquired U.S. digital rights to After the Murder of Albert Lima, a true-crime documentary thriller directed and produced by Aengus James and which counts Meredith Vieira among its executive producers. With the deal, it will be released as a Crackle Original in the first quarter of 2021.

The pic tells the story of a son obsessed with capturing his father’s killer. After years of the legal system failing him, Paul Lima takes the unorthodox step of hiring two bounty hunters to travel to Honduras to track down and capture his father’s killer. This riveting, and at times darkly comedic, thriller explores both the importance of family and the dangers of taking the law into your own hands.

The film screened in the past year at DOC NYC and Woodstock Film Festival among other fests. It is executive produced by Gunpowder & Sky’s Van Toffler, Floris Bauer, Jude Harris and Vieira. It is produced by Amy Rapp of Meredith Vieira Productions and James and Colin King Miller of This Is Just A Test.

“Screen Media is thrilled to bring this gripping documentary to our Crackle network,” said Brendan Murray, Screen Media’s Manager of Digital Acquisitions. “We were enthralled by the harrowing and ultimately heartwarming true story this film tells, and are certain that audiences will feel the same when they watch Paul Lima and his stranger-than-fiction journey to find justice for his father.”

The deal was negotiated by Murray for Screen Media with Nik Mehta of Gunpowder & Sky on behalf of the filmmakers. Screen Media and Crackle are both owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

“The House That Rob Built” 1091 Pictures

The House That Rob Built, a feature documentary co-directed by Megan Harrington and Jonathan Cipiti about the pioneering coach of the University of Montana’s “Lady Griz” basketball team, has been acquired by 1091 Pictures and will bow on digital platforms and be available to rent February 23.

In an era when gender discrimination in sports was the norm, Rob Selvig built a “house” of inclusion and empowerment by recruiting female athletes from the ranches, farms and Native reservations of Big Sky country, establishing one of the best women’s college basketball programs in the West for nearly four decades. He retired in 2016 with 865 career wins.

Harrington was a former player under Selvig and spent the past four years making the film, which was produced by Family Theater Productions and Windrider Productions in association with Five-Star Basketball and RTG Features.