A+E Networks International Scores European Deals For ‘Miss Scarlet And The Duke,’ ‘Project Blue Book’ Following Virtual Mipcom

EXCLUSIVE: A+E Networks International has closed a bunch of deals for its series and TV movies after participating in more than 300 meetings at this year’s virtual Mipcom.

Among the agreements, A+E Networks’ distribution arm has sold Alibi/PBS’s 19th-century detective drama Miss Scarlet and the Duke to NRK in Norway and Greece’s ERT. The latter deal included History’s Project Blue Book.

NRK has also picked up epic Spanish-language series Hernan, as has Serbia United Media, while A+E Networks International has also inked sales for its extensive library of TV movies.

NENT Group will air several Lifetime holiday movies across the Nordics, while Joyn — SevenOne Entertainment Group’s and Discovery streamer — will carry Flowers in the Attic and Finding Mrs. Claus for viewers in German-speaking Europe.

The deals follow a busy Cannes market for A+E Networks International, during which the sales house showcased 840 hours of content in online meetings that took place over a number of weeks.

President of global content sales Steve MacDonald said the company was fortunate that it had a lot of shows wrapped and ready to take to market after the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

“We’ve got one of the best slates we’ve had in years. We’re the number one TV movie distributor in the world. We’ve been very fortunate, knock on wood,” he told Deadline.

A+E Networks International’s SVP of global marketing Melissa Madden added that virtual meetings had actually proved more fruitful than traditional meetings on the Cannes Croisette.

“We were able to schedule longer, much more effective meetings where we were able to engage in proper pitching. It was a better experience and a better business result for us,” she explained.