Adèle Exarchopoulos, A Palme d’Or Winner, Inks With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Adèle Exarchopoulos, who in 2013 became the youngest winner of the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or for her co-starring role in Blue Is the Warmest Color, has signed with UTA.

The move comes as the French-born actor has several projects in the works. In film, that includes the French crime drama BAC Nord directed by Cédric Jimenez and Quentin Dupieux’s fantasy comedy Mandibles. On TV, she co-starred with Jonathan Cohen on the recent first season of the Canal+ reality TV dating spoof comedy La Flamme.

Exarchopoulos was just 19 when she, co-star Léa Seydoux and director Abdellatif Kechiche in a rare feat shared the top Cannes honor for the drama. That led to roles including in Sean Penn’s The Last Face with Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem, Michaël R. Roskam’s Racer and the Jailbird, Ralph Fiennes’ The White Crow and Justine Triet’s Sibyl.

Her credits also include Boxes (Les Boites), Les Enfants de Timpelbach and La Rafle.

She had been repped by CAA and remains with Gregory Weill at Agency Adéquat.