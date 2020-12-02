ABC’s Annual Talent Showcase ‘ABC Discovers’ To Go Virtual For First Time In 19 Years Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to surge across the United States, ABC Talent and Casting as opted to take its annual talent showcase ABC Discovers on the virtual route. For the first time in 19 years, selected participants will show off their skills, hoping to impress casting directors and other industry professionals, online.

In addition to marking the showcase’s first-ever virtual iteration, this year’s ABC Discovers will also be the network’s outgoing executive vice president, Talent and Casting, ABC Entertainment and Disney+, Ayo Davis’ last before transitioning into her new role as executive vice president, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television.

“I have been part of the Talent Showcase for 18 of its 19 years, and I couldn’t be prouder of the incredible talent the program has introduced to the entertainment community,” she said. “Discovering an amazing group of performers each year is something that gives me great joy, and this year is no exception. Despite unprecedented times, I am in awe of my team, the actors, writers, directors and editors, and what they achieved under such challenging circumstances. I am excited to premiere our first virtual Talent Showcases with two very impressive casts.”

This year’s ABC Discovers showcase will feature two different parts, set to stream on separate dates. The New York showcase, which will see participants from all over the world take on scenes written and directed by participants and some Discovers alumni, is set to stream on Thursday Dec. 3. The Los Angeles showcase will stream on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Showcase performers will be awarded a one-year mentorship with ABC Casting executives and will gain access to the network’s various creative heads. They will also receive on-camera workshops to help them hone their craft and auditioning skills.

Aimed to help ABC recognize and provide opportunities for emerging talent, to ABC Discover has a good roster of notable alumni who have since paved a way of their own including Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Carrie Ann Inaba, Chadwick Boseman, Randall Park and Meghan Markle, too name a small hand-full.